2 hours ago

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has described himself as a unifier with the intention of bridging divisions and rallying members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if elected to lead the party for the 2024 general elections.

Mr Agyarko stressed his vision of ensuring that disgruntled NPP members, particularly those at the grassroots level, feel valued regardless of their constituency affiliation.

In an interview on the Point of View on Citi TV hosted by Bernard Avle, the former Energy Minister expressed his approach, stating, “I consider myself a unifier who brings all aspect of the party, welcome everybody and make everybody feel valued. The unification is very important, I’m very accessible, and I take time to know people at the party, particularly people at the grassroots. I have cultivated the habit of meeting people once, or twice for knowing them, which constituencies they are and all of that.

“That is the attribute I bring. Yes, I’m a people person. I’m a hermit in a certain sense. If you can compartmentalise your life into different pidgin holes, you can retreat when you need to retreat and recharge your batteries and you can go forth and engage. There’s no corner in this country that I have not worked in for the party, none”.

Agyarko emphasized that he has been actively engaging with the grassroots and recognized the challenges they face.

“There are very few people who can make claims of working with the grassroots. I can go to Nabdam constituency and other places to drink pito with them. I can tour the whole country in about six weeks by road. You have empathy for the grassroots when you get closer to them,” he pointed out.

The NPP presidential aspirant who is competing with nine others said he possesses the quality of a listener.

“The capacity to understand the issues that are confronting the people, humility to accept that a path that may be chosen may not be right and therefore you need to change. Ability to listen and consult with a high level of patience,” he mentioned.

Source: citifmonline