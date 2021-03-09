49 minutes ago

Each of the triumphant Black Satellite players will get a ten thousand dollars reward from the government, president Akufo Addo has announced.

Five thousand dollars will be in acid cash whiles five thousand will go into a 10 year investment, the president said on Tuesday after receiving the team at the Jubilee House.

Ghana defeated Uganda by 2-0 in the Grand Finale of the 2021 CAF Under-20 AFCON.

Skipper Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored at each half to clinch victory for the team, which had earlier won the WAFU B under 20 Championship.

The contingent, led by the GFA president Kurt Okraku, were at the Jubilee House to presented the trophy to the President, which he responded with a reward

President Akufo-Addo rewarded the technical team with the total reward summing up to $330,000 for the entire team of players and officials.

The President also made personal donation of $5,000 to the MVP Issahaku Fatawu, Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and head Coach Karim Zito.

This becomes the fourth time Ghana has won the trophy after last winning it in 2009 in Rwanda.

Ghana is currently joint with Egypt as the second most successful countries in the U-20 AFCON.