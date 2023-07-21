4 hours ago

A Presidential Staffer, Hajia Fathia Abdul Aziz, has picked up forms to contest the Savelugu NPP parliamentary primaries in November.

She is the second to have picked up forms, after the former MP, Abdul-Samed Mohammed Gunu.

This is the first time the presidential staffer is seeking to lead the party in the general elections.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, some polling executives who picked up the form on her behalf described her as a woman of valor who has contributed immensely to the development of the constituency and is a loyal member of the party.

According to them, her leadership style is unmatched and she would be the right candidate to represent the party in the 2024 general election.

Abdul Rahim Naatogma, a polling station executive, described her as “a woman of substance, strong, and an instrumental politician.”

He added that “she has done enormous projects in the constituency, including over 20 boreholes. We all, especially the women, are here to support her. We are calling on everyone to support Hajia Fathia to take the seat from the NDC come 2024.”

Source: citifmonline