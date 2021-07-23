1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is at loggerheads with the Minister of Finance for his approach to give details on the cost of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent travels overseas.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta who had told parliament that the “best place” to furnish the House with details of the cost of the president’s recent official travels outside the country is the office of National Security.

His answer did not go down well with the North Tongu MP who described the Finance Minister as a “disrespectful” government appointee whiles commenting on the issue in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.

“We were expecting the Minister to provide us with the full details of the cost of the infamous sky bath luxury travels to some countries.”

“But what happened in parliament is a major disappointment. The Finance Minister disrespected parliament and disregarded the people of Ghana. What he did clearly tells us that the Akufo-Addo government is not interested in protecting the public purse, not interested in accountability and transparency,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.

Source: peacefmonline.com