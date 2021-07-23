3 hours ago

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he senses the government’s tricks to deliberately get away from giving full details of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent official travels.

He has warned that the move will not succeed after vowing to do whatever it takes to make sure that whoever is responsible appears in parliament to give an account.

His comment follows the Finance Minister's claims that his office is not the “best place” to seek clarifications of the president’s travels.

Ken Ofori-Atta who appeared in parliament after been dragged by the North Tongu MP to give details of the president’s trips directed the August House to the office of the National Security as the appropriate department to brief them.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, however, told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that he has already filed to the Speaker of Parliament to request the presence of the National Security boss to tell the actual cost of the president’s travels.

“I have filed for an urgent question to the National Security Minister because his colleague Finance Minister said he has the information of the president’s travels.”

“If they think they will frustrate me to leave the issue hanging, then they are mistaken. We [minority] are not giving up. We will not allow this gross injustice to succeed. We will make sure we pursue this to the logical conclusion,” he maintained.

Adding that, “the National Security Minister has 10 days to appear and I hope he will not act as the Finance Minister. Because I am suspecting the National Security will say they can’t disclose information because it is a security issue”.

“I hope they are not preparing the grounds for that, because if they do, we will have another fight on our hand. This matter cannot be hidden under the cover of National Security,” he noted.