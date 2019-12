3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced their starting XI in the crunch President's Cup match against sworn enemies Accra Hearts of Oak this afternoon at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

New boy Christopher Nettey who joined from Godwein Attram's academy makes his Kotoko bow, while Collins Ameyaw features prominently

While Mudasiru Salifu leads the line with Sogne Yacouba for Kotoko.