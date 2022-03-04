2 hours ago

The two Ghana giants will this evening compete for the President's Cup trophy at the Accra Sports Stadiums.

Both sides have named a strong starting eleven as they are all keen to annex the trophy.

The President of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the occasion and will do the ceremonial kick off .

He will also present the medals as well as trophy presentation.

The match will kick off at 6pm local time.

Hearts of Oak lineup:

Richard Attah (GK) | Fatawu Mohammed (C), Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo Sowah, Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah | Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Salim Adams, Sulley Ali Muntari | Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kwadwo Obeng Jr., Isaac Mensah.

Asante Kotoko lineup:

Danlad Ibrahim (GK) | Augustine Agyapong, Abdul Ganiu Ismail (C), Mubarik Yussif, Ibrahim Imoro | Sheriff Mohammed, Mudasiru Salifu, Justice Blay, Richmond Nii Lamptey | Georges Mfegue Omgba, Franck Mbella Etouga.