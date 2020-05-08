2 hours ago

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako has blamed former President John Mahama's research team for his recent comment on Ghana's press freedom ranking.

President John Dramani Mahama during a speech on World Press Freedom Day on May, 3 said, Ghana ranked first in Africa during his tenure.

He said, “According to Reporters Without Borders, during my Presidency, Ghana became the country with the highest levels of press freedom in Africa. At the time, we were ranked number one out of 54 countries in Africa. We placed 23rd on the global ranking among 180 countries. Three and half years later, we have slumped seven places on the global ranking and lost the number one spot in Africa to Namibia and Cape Verde. We have unfortunately lost this priceless status that made all of us very proud".

Reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kweku Baako said the former President's comment has already been fact-checked and confirmed as a statement that 'holds no water'.

"He is human and so I blame the research team for not being diligent enough; I don’t think we should hold that too much against him (Mahama). In his (Mahama) time a lot happened (attack on press freedom) and same is happening today," he added.