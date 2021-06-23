1 hour ago

League leaders Accra Hearts of Oak have a tough test against one of the most improved sides in the League Legon Cities on match day 30 of the Ghana Premier League at the Len Clay stadium on Thursday.

The two teams have improved tremendously in the last six weeks with Legon Cities moving from the base of the table to an appreciable 9th place. They have won five and lost three since April 25 when they drew 1-1 with Dreams FC in Accra.

Coach Bashir Hayford’s men picked wins against Ebusua Dwarfs (3-0), AshantiGold (1-0), Aduana FC (2-0), Liberty Professionals (2-1) and Inter Allies (1-0) before slumping to Asante Kotoko (1-0), WAFA (1-0) and Karela United (2-0). Jonah Attuquae is back from International duty with the Black Meteors and is available for selection.

Experienced signings Justice Anane, Baba Mahama, Cephas Doku, Hans Kwofie, Elvis Opoku and Victorien Adebayor have played above themselves and carried the team on their shoulders especially in the second round – reason for their resurgence.

Accra Hearts of Oak have won six and drawn one in their last seven Premier League matches. The Phobians have not lost a game since Sunday, May 2 when they lost 2-0 to Dreams FC at Dawu - the only game that they failed to score in their last eight Premier League outings.

Hearts of Oak are top of the League table with 53 points – 15 points ahead of Legon Cities who are 9th in the table. Hearts of Oak put four goals passed lower tier side Windy Professionals in the MTN FA Cup on Sunday and are buoyed by that resounding victory heading into the fixture – having registered 17 goals across competitions since May.

Coach Samuel Boadu is fortunate to have all his men available for selection with Raddy Ovouka being the latest addition. The Congolese was away on International duty and missed the Premier League game against Medeama SC and the FA Cup tie against Windy Professionals.

The reverse fixture ended 1-1 at the Accra Sports stadium in the first round of the season.

The match is scheduled for 6pm kick off and will be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Liberty Professionals will play AshantiGold SC at the Red Bull arena at Sogakope while Ebusua Dwarfs host bottom placed Inter Allies at the Cape Coast stadium. This match will be played at 3pm – will be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.