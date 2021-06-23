1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko will take on Karela United on match day 30 of the Ghana Premier League at the Len Clay stadium on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors who sit behind rivals Hearts of Oak in the standings are seven points richer than Karela United who are in third place with 46 points - a win will move Kotoko to the top of the table for at least 24 hours as leaders Hearts of Oak face Legon Cities on Thursday.

Asante Kotoko have gone eight matches without defeat (5 wins, 3 draws) scoring 12 goals and conceding seven in the process – only Hearts of Oak have scored more in their last eight Premier League outings (13). Their last League defeat was on Saturday, April 24 when they gave away an early lead to lose 2-1 to Medeama SC – the only loss since their move from Accra to Obuasi.

The Porcupine Warriors have been on fire in their last two games scoring six goals in all competitions – (3-2) against Inter Allies and (3-1) against Thunderbolt FC in the MTN FA Cup.

On player update, Coach Mariano Baretto is spoilt for choice at left back following the return of Moro Ibrahim from International assignment with the Black Meteors. Patrick Asmah fitted in that role during his absence. Defender Abdul Ganiyu Ismail has also recovered fully for the match -the former Wa All Stars player picked up an injury in the 3-2 win against Inter Allies.

Karela United have huffed and puffed in the second round of the League – winning three, losing one and drawing four in their last eight matches. Their away record in the League has been less impressive – three draws, one defeat in the last four matches on the road.

League top scorer Diawusie Taylor is expected to give them a lift after returning home from the Asian Tour with the Black Meteors. Taylor scored on Sunday in their 2-1 loss to Medeama SC in the MTN FA Cup.

Asante Kotoko won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Ayinase in the first round of the season.

The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off and will be live on StarTimes.

In other Wednesday matches, Accra Great Olympics have the opportunity to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 to King Faisal on match day 29. The Dade boys will play Bechem United at the Accra Sports stadium. Olympics have recorded three defeats, two draws in their last five matches - But have a slight advantage heading into the game due to Bechem United’s unimpressive away form.

Berekum Chelsea have a date with Elmina Sharks at the Golden City Park while Dreams FC host Eleven Wonders at the theatre of Dreams, Dawu.

In Sogakope, WAFA will locks horns with Aduana Stars at the Red Bull arena.

Medeama SC who pulled a surprise by beating Karela United in the MTN FA Cup will host King Faisal at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa. The mauve and yellows sit in 4th place in the standings with 46 points. They go into battle against a side that have bagged only 32 points after 29 Premier League matches.