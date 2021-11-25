15 minutes ago

League leaders Asante Kotoko will trek to the West to play Karela United FC on Match Day Five of the Ghana Premier League at the CAM Park. The Ghanaian giants who have been the toast of town thus far have picked four wins from four matches and heads to the West to face a side they defeated 2-0 last season.

Asante Kotoko have scored 8 goals and conceded one – keeping three clean sheets against Bechem United, Bibiani Gold Stars and Eleven Wonders.

Coach Prosper Narteh-Ogum has found the key to unlock the defence of opponents with Isaac Oppong (3), Emmanuel Boateng (2), Abdul Ganiyu (1), Richmond Lamptey(1) and Mudasiru Salifu (1) finding the back of the net in the first four matches of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors have won all two away matches (Dreams FC) and (Bibiani Gold Stars) and will fight for the three points at Aiyinase on Sunday. Aside their fire power, Asante Kotoko seem to have found a solid midfield partnership between Richmond Lamptey, Mudasiru Salifu and Fabio Gama. The trio have played a major role in the ascendancy of the club - with new recruit Richard Boadu giving them a good balance in the heart of the pitch.

Karela United have bagged 5 points from their first four matches of the season – with an average record of one win, two draws and one defeat. They lost 2-0 to Medeama SC in a Match Day Four contest on Monday but that came after their opening day draw against Aduana FC at home.

The Aiyinase based side have lost some key players to the foreign market while others have joined other Ghanaian Premier League sides. Last season’s top scorer Diawusie Taylor has moved to Egyptian Premier League side Future FC while former Captain Sadiq Alhassan and goalkeeper Richard Baidoo have joined Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak respectively.

They are expected to push for the points against leaders Asante Kotoko despite their unconvincing start to the new season – winning one and drawing the other home match.

Karela United have a very strong record at home but that invincibility was broken by Asante Kotoko last season as the Porcupine Warriors beat them 2-0 to end a long standing home invincibility that spanned over four seasons.

This fixture will be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Aiyinase.

Meanwhile the clash of the new boys will take place at DUN’S Park at Bibiani where Gold Stars host Accra Lions on Sunday. Gold Stars have won one and lost one of their first two home matches and a win against Accra Lions will do their confidence a lot of good after losing 1-0 to Asante Kotoko on Match Day three.

WAFA will also play Accra Great Olympics at the WAFA Park on Sunday. The Academy boys twice gave away their lead to draw 2-2 with Legon Cities in their last outing while Great Olympics came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Dreams FC ast the Accra Sports stadium. Maxwell Abbey Quaye scored a brace before Samuel Aramah netted the third to cancel Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Philemon Baffuor’s first half strikes.

In another fixture – Real Tamale United who were heavily pummelled 5-1 by Aduana FC will clash with AshantiGold SC at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale. AshantiGold SC goes into the game with fresh memories off their impressive 2-0 win against Champions Accra Hearts of Oak. The Miners sit in 5th place in the League standings with 7 points while Real Tamale United occupies the 13th spot with 4 points.