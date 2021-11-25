23 minutes ago

Legon Cities will cross swords with Aduana FC on Match Day five of the Ghana Premier League on Friday night.

The match which comes off at the Accra Sports stadium will pit two strong sides against each other in an uncompromising encounter.

Aduana FC who were battered by King Faisal 3-1 at home on match day two have recovered quite well from that setback following a draw with Hearts of Oak in Accra and a 5-1 win against Real Tamale United on Sunday.

The two-time champions began the season with an away draw (1-1) against Karela United at Ainyinase where Emmanuel Gyamfi scored his first goal for the Ogya lads since his summer move from Asante Kotoko.

The Dormaa based side seem to have found their rhythm with the likes of Bright Adjei, Yahaya Mohammed and Emmanuel Gyamfi scoring against Real Tamale United. They have scored 8 and conceded 6 – a defensive situation that gives Coach Asare Bediako much to ponder about.

Legon Cities have improved under Maxwell Konadu in the on-going season – having won one – drawn twice and lost one – with the only defeat being a 1-0 loss to Accra Great Olympics on Match Day Three. The Citizens held Champions Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw on the opening day of the season before dispatching Real Tamale United 3-2 in Accra.

They head into this tie with some inspiration from the 2-2 draw against WAFA on Sunday. Asamoah Boateng Afriyie scored in the 83rd minute to give Legon Cities a priceless 2-2 draw against WAFA.

Lawrence Agyekum scored the games’ first goal in the 5th minute but that was cancelled by Jonah Attuquaye two minutes later as Legon Cities showed bravery and confidence especially in the first half.

The addition of Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama), Nii Bortey Acquaye (WAFA), Michel Otu (Great Olympics), Nafiu Suleymana (Inter Allies), Rahman Abdul (Heart of Lions), Asamoah Boateng Afriyie (Asokwa Deportivo) and Abdul Hamza (Inter Allies) have been immense to the side as they aim to improve their performance this season.

The two teams have massed 5 points each and sit 7th (Aduana) and 8th (Legon Cities) in the League standings.

The match is scheduled for 6pm kick off at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021.