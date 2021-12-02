24 minutes ago

Aduana Football Club will for the first time in the season aim for back to back wins when they take on WAFA at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa on Match Day Six of the Ghana Premier League.

The two time Champions picked a vital away win last when following a thunderous strike from Yahaya Mohammed to give them a 1-0 win against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports stadium.

The Dormaa lads began the season on a sloppy note with a draw against Karela United and a home defeat to King Faisal at home. Aduana FC recovered from the set back by recording a 5-1 win against Real Tamale United before dispatching Legon Cities 1-0 in Accra to get their season back on track.

This came on the back a priceless 1-1 draw against Champions Hearts of Oak in Accra where Bright Adjei scored a late penalty to get them a point after conceding through Kofi Kordzie’s first half strike.

They sit in fourth place with 8 points – 5 point behind leaders Asante Kotoko who have bagged 13 points after 5 matches.

WAFA have been poor travellers this season after losing 1-0 to King Faisal and 2-0 to Real Tamale United. They have conceded three goals on the road and scored none – making them one of the most fragile sides in the League.

WAFA sits in 14th place in the League table with 5 points from 5 matches – an unimpressive run characterized by lack of goals and defensive frailties. The Sogakope side are enduring one of the most unimpressive starts to life in the Ghana Premier League and need a quick turnaround to save their campaign.

The match which is scheduled for 3pm at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa on Saturday, will be live on StarTimes Adepa Channel 247.

Still to come on Saturday, new boys Accra Lions will host Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports stadium. Lions walk into the game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’S Park on Sunday.

They have picked a paltry 4 points from a possible 15 following an opening day draw against Elmina Sharks and a 2-1 win over Bechem United on Match Day Four. Accra Lions have lost three matches – to Dreams FC (3-1), Great Olympics (3-1) and Bibiani Gold Stars (2-0).

They occupy the 17th spot in the League log with 4 and head into a game against a side who only won their first match of the season last Sunday. Prior to the game Eleven Wonders had not scored a single goal in their first five matches following a home defeat to Ashanti Gold (1-0) and drew with Berekum Chelsea (0-0) and Medeama SC (0-0).

The Techiman lads also fell to Asante Kotoko 2-0 on Match Day Four before beating Elmina Sharks 3-1 on Sunday. The two teams will battle for the points at the Accra sports stadium at 3pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Finally on Saturday, Elmina Sharks will hope to bounce back from their poor start to the season as they welcome Karela United to the Nduom stadium.

Both clubs have not started the season well with two points separating them. Karela United have 6 points and sit in 10th place in the table while Elmina Sharks occupy the 16th position with 4 points.

This match will be played at 6pm and shown live on StarTimes Adepa Channel 247.