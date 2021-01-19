2 hours ago

The President HE Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has appointed Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, Mr. Opare Duncan, to act as National Security Co-ordinator pending the appointment of a substantive Co-ordinator.

In a Facebook post by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr. Eugene Antwi, he explained that the National Security Co-ordinator, Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh passed away on Monday, 18th January 2021 as he underwent treatment for COVID-19.

A product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kyeremeh was a former Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), now known as National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Peacefmonline sources at the hospital say he died of kidney complications at the hospital where he was being treated.

Kyeremeh was one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first appointees in 2017 during his first term. A consummate intelligence professional, he had been holding the position of National Security Coordinator since then.

Over two decades at NIB

Joshua Kyeremeh was at the NIB for about 22 years, where he served at command levels in the Northern, Upper East, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.

He also served as head of the Investigations Unit of the Bureau. He rose to become the Deputy Director NIB and ultimately, the Director NIB from 2005 to 2009.

The late Kyeremeh was part of the transition team after the 7 December 2020 elections.

Our condolences and sympathies go to his widow and children. May God bless him, and let his soul rest in peace!