President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, to act as Chief of Defence Staff with effect from Friday, 5th February 2021, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

A statement issued by the Ag. Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin said the appointment has been made following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on 5th February 2021, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O.B Akwa.

It said President Akufo-Addo has expressed his gratitude to Lt. Gen. O.B Akwa for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation.

President Akufo-Addo also appointed Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu to act as Chief of Naval Staff with effect from Friday, 5th February 2021, also pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

Rear Admiral Yakubu, until his new appointment, was the Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The statement also announced that President Akufo-Addo will in due course and in accordance with applicable regulation, appoint a new Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.