President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will on Tuesday undertake a two-day tour of the North East Region.

The visit will be the President’s first since beginning his second term after the last December elections.

A statement signed by the North East NPP Regional Secretary, Lawyer Sulley Sambian, indicated that the President will arrive in the North East Region on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and upon arrival, will pay a courtesy call on the King of Mamprugu, Nayiri Boahagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga at his palace in Nalerigu.

The statement further said after the Nayiri’s palace, the President will inspect key ongoing projects within the East and West Mamprusi municipalities to end day one of his tour.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, President Akufo-Addo will continue his two-day North East Regional tour to the Mamprugu Moaduri District with a courtesy call on the chief of Yagaba, after which he will inspect works on the Regional Agric Office.

Lawyer Sulley Sambian entreated all stakeholders to ensure that the visit of the first and second gentlemen of the nation is successful.