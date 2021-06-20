1 hour ago

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has called on his colleague West African leaders to pay urgent attention to what he termed as growing threat to maritime security in the subregion.

He made the call in Accra on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in his opening address at the 59th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to him, “We must also pay urgent attention to the growing threat to maritime security in our Region. Acts of piracy and maritime destabilisation are on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea, thus affecting trade in our Community, and increasing the cost of imported products.”

Daily Guide