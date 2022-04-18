4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 2022 Easter Address to the nation served a clear indication about his plans to participate in this year’s annual Kwahu Easter Festivities.

Until the suspension of the annual event due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic some two years ago, the president has been a regular patron of the festival.

The president true to his notice arrived in Kwahu for the Easter festival and from all indications, the president has been having fun just like thousands of other Ghanaians who climbed the Kwahu mountains to participate in the four-day event.

As sighted by GhanaWeb, President Akufo-Addo was a patron at a musical event hosted at the Rock City Hotel headlined by highlife legend, Amakye Dede and award-winning artiste, Kofi Kinaata on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The president and his entourage walked into the event when Kinaata was performing his song titled ‘Time No Dey.’

The president’s momentous entry was marked with an eruption of cheers by other patrons who were delighted to have their president join them to enjoy the moment.

Source: Ghanaweb