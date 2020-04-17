1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to commission the construction of the 100-bed Infectious Disease Isolation and Treatment Facility funded by the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector fund at the Ga East Municipal Hospital premises.

In accordance with the ban on social distancing, however, the President will undertake the exercise from the confines of his office at the Seat of Presidency, Jubilee House.

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, which seeks to raise a minimum of GH¢100 million has been established by a number of private businesses drawn from diverse sectors in the country to support government’s efforts to conquer the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fund also seeks to extend relief services to individuals and families, who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, undertake sensitisation programmes, and also support institutions at the forefront of the fight.

Since its establishment, the Fund has been embarking on a number of projects in conformity with its agenda. Through one of its initiatives dubbed ‘Feed A Kayayei Project” more than 140,000 free hot meals have been served to persons affected by the lockdown in Accra and Kumasi.

Under its project dubbed “Protect and Resource the Frontline,” the Fund has also supplied tertiary care personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Ga East Municipal Hospital, which is the primary treatment centre for COVID-19.

Managing Trustee of the Fund, Mr Senyo Hosi, earlier disclosed that preparations towards the commencement of the project were far advanced.

“We are going to build a 100-bed facility and want to do it in not more than six weeks.”

Source: Ghanaweb