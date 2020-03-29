1 hour ago

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, 29th March, 2020, inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, at a brief ceremony at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s Presidency.

The Board of Trustees, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, will receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

The other members of the Board are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko. Mr. Collins Asare will act as Secretary to the Board.

Inaugurating the Board, President Akufo-Addo noted that, since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana, especially during the course of last week, organisations and individuals have made donations, with others wanting to find out how they can also contribute to the cause.

“I felt that the best way was to establish a public trust, so that the monies that come do not get intermingled with Government money and all of those problems. A public trust that is to be managed by an independent body of trustees, so that people will see that these monies are being properly accounted for and properly deployed,” he said.

The President added that the work of the Board will complement the efforts being made by the State in catering for the poor and vulnerable, stressing that “whatever money we raise, that is the target”.

Pledging the full support of Government for the work to be undertaken by the Board, President said “I have full confidence in the integrity of all the people around this table, and of your dedication to the public welfare of our country. That is why I have chosen you to say on this committee.”

He assured the committee that the Attorney General will, by Monday, complete the legal formalities for the establishment of the public trust, adding that the membership of a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo-Awadzi, is to facilitate the creation of an account at the Bank where funds will be lodged.

“We have to wish each other the best of luck in these very trying times. I believe sincerely, my conviction on that is profound, that the cooperation of people like you, the cooperation of the generality of the Ghanaian people, and, of course, the support of the Almighty, I believe that this challenge is one that we shall overcome,” the President said.

On behalf of the Board, Justice Sophia Akuffo, thanked the President for the confidence reposed in the membership of the committee.

“We undertake to bear the charge that you have placed on us with full integrity and efficiency so as to make sure that all our outcomes are transparent and quality and they fulfill the purpose for which the trust is being set up,” she said.

The former Chief Justice continued, “We are very appreciative of the motivation behind the establishment of the fund. On behalf of the people of Ghana, I wish to thank you that this channel be created to be able to cater for various needs that would arise, but particularly being able to respond to the needs of the vulnerable. I will not say much except to thank you once again”.

Source: Ghanaweb