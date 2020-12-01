1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on Tueday 1st December 2020, launched the Pension Scheme for Cocoa farmers across the country.

This will go a long way to benefit the over 1.5 million cocoa farmers in the country to have a means of survival in their old age.

The President launched this scheme at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi as part of his three day tour of the Ashanti Region.

According to the President, cocoa farmers in the country deserve better since for years they have worked tirelessly with their crop being the backbone of the economy.

"The Pension Scheme will enable cocoa farmers to make voluntary contributions towards their retirement, whilst COCOBOD makes a supplementary contribution on behalf of the farmers as well."

This, he explained, "guarantees a decent retirement income for cocoa farmers for life, and ensures that they can maintain decent livelihoods after retirement."

In recognition of their hard work, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) was mandated, under Section twenty-six (26) of the COCOBOD Law, 1984 (PNDC L.81), to establish a Contributory Insurance Scheme for Cocoa Farmers within the framework of the Social Security Scheme, so that they could also enjoy a well-deserved pension, upon retirement.

Successive governments have on countless occasions have been unable to fulfill the pledge to give cocoa farmers a fitting pension scheme despite demands from cocoa farmers.

"As candidate Akufo-Addo, in the run-up to the December 2016 elections, I made a solemn pledge to cocoa farmers that, if the Ghanaian people reposed their confidence in me, and I won the election of 2016, my government would establish the pension scheme for them not just in fulfillment of the legal requirement, but also in line with Government’s plans to improve the living standards of cocoa farmers in Ghana," he said.

When the NPP assumed power, the President charges the CEO of COCOBOD, Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, to begin to work in tandem with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and other stakeholders to set up a Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme to support cocoa farmers enjoy a decent pension.

"Through the shared determination and expertise of those I put in charge to ensure the establishment of the scheme, both the legal framework and the technical structures have been put in place for the smooth take-off of this all-important scheme," he said.

To ensure the successful rollout of the scheme, COCOBOD is embarking on a census to collect data on farmers for the Cocoa Management System (CMS), adding that "the CMS will hold a robust database of all cocoa farmers in the country, and track their contributions. It will also facilitate the prompt payment of claims to beneficiary farmers."

The President has urged all cocoa farmers in the country to sign up so as to enjoy from this pension scheme.