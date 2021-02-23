2 hours ago

The founder and leader of the Alive Chapel International, Bishop Dr Elisha Salifu Amoako has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure the closure of the office established in the country for LGBT activities.

According to him, the activities of the Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender will spell doom for the country and endanger the sons of this country if they are allowed to operate in the country.

Speaking to the media on the issue of the LGBT office in Ghana, Dr Elisha Salifu Amoako described the activities of the LGBT as demonic and witchcraft intended to destroy the moral fibre and the future of the country.

He however warned those who are preaching human right in this situation of the LGBTQI activities; thus, to him, it is against the concept of God’s creation and the country’s culture.

He added that God did not create man to sleep with a fellow man but rather the Creator created a woman for a man to ensure procreation in the world; thus it is the law of God and nature and so anything contrary this is considered to be abominable and acceptable in any society.

He, therefore, pleaded with President Akufo-Addo as he believes him to be a God-fearing leader to close the office of the LGBTQI people as our society and culture frown on homosexuality.

“If we allow the homosexuals to set up offices in the country, then we are not safe. I know a lot of people will say it is their human right to be gay but it is not true. The first marriage that God blessed was a man and woman (male and female)…the Lord blessed them and said be fruitful and multiply”, he indicated.

“We should not allow it; it is against our culture and it is against everything that we do in Ghana here. I will therefore plead with our father President Akufo-Addo to do something about it…the people can have an office without him knowing but now he has heard and so as a God-fearing President who is so eager to build a cathedral for God if we allow this to happen the future of our sons is in danger”, he indicated.

He, however, called on all the denominational churches to come out to condemn the activities of the homosexuals in the country and also rise up in defence for the country, thus, failure to do that will spell doom for the country as the spirit, joy and peace of God will leave the nation.