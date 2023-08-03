57 minutes ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has shown his strong support for Medeama SC ahead of their historic CAF Champions League campaign by providing GHC1 million in financial assistance.

The reigning champions of Ghana visited the Jubilee House in Accra, where they had a courteous meeting with the President.

Medeama's remarkable achievement of winning their first national championship title last season has earned them the honor of representing Ghana on the continental stage. As they gear up for their CAF Champions League debut, starting with the preliminary round against Nigeria's Remo Stars, the team is focused on making their nation proud and showcasing Ghana's football prowess.

The first leg of the preliminary round is scheduled to take place in Cape Coast on August 18, with the return leg set in Nigeria on August 25.

With the financial support and encouragement from President Akufo-Addo, Medeama is even more determined to achieve success in their continental challenge. The partnership between the club and the President reflects a collective effort to elevate Ghanaian football and promote unity and national pride through the beautiful game.

As Medeama prepares to take on the best in Africa, they carry the hopes and aspirations of the nation, and President Akufo-Addo's gesture reinforces the significance of football as a unifying force and a symbol of Ghana's sporting excellence.