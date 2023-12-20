59 minutes ago

Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is scheduled to commission the Koforidua Multipurpose Youth and Sports Resource Center on December 28.

This announcement was made by the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, during his address to Parliament.

The Koforidua facility is part of a broader initiative to construct youth resource centers in various regional locations, including Axim in the Western Region and Dunkwa Offin in the Central Region.

These centers aim to provide multi-sport facilities and contribute to the development of sports infrastructure in Ghana.

The completion and commissioning of the Koforidua facility align with Ghana's preparations to host the 13th edition of the African Games, scheduled for March 8 to March 23, 2024.

The country continues its efforts to enhance sports infrastructure in line with its commitment to hosting major continental sporting events.