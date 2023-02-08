2 hours ago

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made changes in his government.

The announcement of new ministerial appointments by the President was made in Parliament by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Kobina Tahiru Hammond as new Minister of Trade and Industry taking over from Alan Kyerematen who recently resigned from his position to contest for the NPP Flagbearer position for election 2024.

Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi Constituency, will head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the former Director-General of SIGA, Stephen Asamoah Boateng also heads to the Ministry of Chieftaincy.

Mohammed Amin Adam is now the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance replacing Charles Adu Boahen while Osei Bonsu Amoah is the Minister of State for Local Government.

Touching on the new appointments during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, former CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', welcomed the new appointees and advised them to fully commit themselves to ensuring the vision of the President is realized.

He asked them to lead their various Ministries with a selfless spirit and work harder as they have come at a time he termed as "extra time".

"Those that the President has brought now should consider that they have come in as injury time players or extra time . . . They should lead with selflessness and execute their duties effectively ensuring the President's vision fully materializes," he said.