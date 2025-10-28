9 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed that the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, will be given a state burial with full honours in recognition of her outstanding service to Ghana.

The President made the announcement during a visit to the Rawlings residence on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, where he offered his condolences and reflected on her enduring contributions to national development.

Mahama described Nana Konadu as Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady—serving for 19 years—a record he said would likely remain unmatched under the current constitutional framework.

Accompanied by his wife, Lordina Mahama, the President signed the book of condolence and paid tribute to the late advocate’s remarkable legacy.

Nana Konadu, who passed away on October 23, 2025, was celebrated for her pioneering work in women’s empowerment and as the founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement. Her passing has drawn a steady stream of mourners and tributes to the Rawlings family home.