Prez. Mahama begins two-day tour in Volta Region

President John Dramani Mahama has commenced a two-day institutional tour through the Volta Region, positioning the visitation as an extension of his broader #ResettingGhana campaign and utilising the occasion to initiate multiple developmental interventions spanning marketplace modernisation, educational infrastructure and transportation corridor rehabilitation.

The presidential expedition begins today in Juapong, where Mahama will formally commence construction operations on eighteen twenty-four-hour economy model marketplace facilities destined for distribution across all districts within the region.

The market establishments represent institutional commitment toward commercial infrastructure modernisation designed to support retail commerce and provide vendors with standardised facilities meeting contemporary operational standards.

The presidential entourage will traverse multiple institutional venues throughout the region. Visitation to Peki College of Education permits assessment of teacher training infrastructure within the region.

Transit through the University of Health and Allied Sciences campus at Sokode enables presidential evaluation of tertiary health science education facilities.

Inspection of ongoing construction activities along the Asikuma-Ho road corridor documents progress within the governmental Big Push Programme — an infrastructure acceleration initiative designed to expedite completion of critical transportation links across the nation.

The tour encompasses law enforcement institutional development. Mahama will formally inaugurate a newly constructed District Police Headquarters serving the Akatsi North District, an institutional facility designed to enhance law enforcement presence and operational capacity within the district.

Presidential programming simultaneously engages healthcare policy communication. Mahama will participate in an educational durbar disseminating information regarding the Free Primary Health Care programme — a governmental initiative designed to extend healthcare access without financial impediment to primary care beneficiaries.

Ministerial personnel, institutional executives and parliamentary representatives will accompany the President throughout the tour, extending governmental presence across multiple domains of institutional authority and signalling coordinated administrative engagement with regional development priorities.

Friday’s programming transitions toward direct constituent engagement. Mahama will convene a town hall forum at Ho Technical University wherein chiefs, community leaders and regional residents can articulate concerns, question governmental policy, and engage in dialogue regarding the administration’s development initiatives and priorities.

The forum functions as institutional feedback mechanism through which subnational constituencies communicate directly with presidential apparatus.

The tour concludes with facilities assessment. Mahama will visit the Ho Sports Stadium to evaluate the venue’s current physical condition and determine what infrastructural rehabilitation or modernisation interventions might be warranted.

The Volta Region visitation demonstrates presidential commitment toward distributed geographic engagement with subnational constituencies rather than concentration of executive attention upon the capital.

The tour permits direct presidential observation of regional development status and enables interactive dialogue with populations whose concerns might otherwise remain filtered through intermediate institutional channels.