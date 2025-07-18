3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has dissolved the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana and ordered the closure of its Secretariat, following what officials describe as damning revelations from a government audit.

The announcement was made by Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu at a press briefing on Friday, July 18, 2025. He revealed that the Secretariat, which previously operated from the Jubilee House, was officially shut down on May 1, 2025.

“The audit findings rock the very foundation of the project and raise serious questions about the use of public resources,” Kwakye Ofosu stated.

“We expect those legal steps to commence in the coming days,” he added.

In a further development, he noted that the National Cathedral was registered as a company limited by guarantee, a legal structure that has drawn scrutiny. As a result, the Attorney General has initiated legal proceedings to formally dissolve the entity.This decisive action signals a significant shift in government posture toward the controversial religious infrastructure project, which has faced years of public backlash over spiraling costs, lack of transparency, and alleged mismanagement of funds.