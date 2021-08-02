4 hours ago

Members of the Bread Bakers Association in the Ashanti Region have announced an increment in the price of bread.

A loaf of bread sold at GHS5 will now sell at GHS6.

The decision according to the association is due to the rising cost of raw materials in the production of the commodity.

The bakers say the rising cost of raw materials continues to affect the cost of production-a situation they lament has resulted in lay-offs and dwindling profits.

Addressing journalists in Kumasi, the leadership of the association urged consumers to embrace the increment.

“Everyone will bear with us that the price of the materials we use in baking bread had gone up. We all know that the price of flour has increased, and it speaks volumes. Besides the flour, the price of margarine has increased, and we can’t bear it any longer. We have workers and drivers we pay as well, and the price of fuel has also gone up”.

“So we are just entreating the general public to bear with us. Currently, the price of bread is around GHS5 and for us to remain in business, the only way is for us to increase our prices. If you are to be critical of the percentage increase, we should have to increase it to GHS9, but we have decided to increase it slightly from GHS5 to GHS6”,

In 2019, members of the Flour Users Association in the region also agreed to increase the price of bread by 10 percent over claims the price of flour had gone up astronomically.

This was after they had previously considered a strike and some protests over the issue.

The members at the time said the increment was a result of the rise in the prices of flour and other raw materials used in baking the bread.

They argued that a bag of flour that was sold to them by flour millers at the cost of GHS 120 at the time had increased to GHS 160.

Source: citifmonline