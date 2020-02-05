2 hours ago

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley, would be the Special Guest for Ghana's 63rd independence anniversary celebration, Mr. Laud Commey, Chairman for the National Planning Committee, has hinted.

The event, which would be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on March 6, this year, would have in attendance the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, as well as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. It is the first time the anniversary is being commemorated in Ghana's oldest and second-largest capital.

"Consolidating our Gains", is the theme for this year's celebration. Mr. Commey, briefing the media in Kumasi, said activities lined-up for the event include anniversary debate, health and fitness walk, national flag hoisting day, street carnival, fireworks by the military and independence anniversary parade.

The programme, he said, aimed at celebrating the successes chalked by the nation after 63 years of independence.

It would also take a retrospective look at her challenges within the context of Ghana's development agenda over the years.

Mr. Commey said the programme would be replicated in the other 15 regions.