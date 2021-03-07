12 minutes ago

Berekum Chelsea threw away an early lead to draw 1-1 with Medeama SC on match day 17 of the Ghana Premier League at the Golden city park.

Prince Opoku Agyemang Agyemang scored his second goal on his return to the Ghana Premier League to cancel a Stephen Amankona opener.

The 28-year-old pulled parity for the visitors in the 72nd minute after Amankona had given the hosts the lead inside 21 minutes.

Amankonah latched onto an error from the Medeama SC backline to fire home.

Chelsea continued to dominate in the first half with several opportunities being wasted.

The first half ended 1-0 in their favour.

Medeama returned from the break with an improved display and took the game to the home side.

Rashid Nortey and Eric Kwakwa were absolutely gorgeous on the eyes as they came up with awe inspiring display.

Prince Opoku Agyemang who led the lines for the mauve and yellows fed on a from Kwakwa who connected beautifully for his second goal of the campaign.

Medeama SC moved to third on the table with 27 points from 17 games while, Chelsea sit in 12th place on the league standings.