Former Hearts of Oak striker and Ghana goal king, Prince Tagoe has cautioned Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to bide his time at the club and not rush into any foreign move.

The 21-year-old forward has been a shining light for the club in the Ghana Premier League for Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak could lose prized asset, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as the player has reportedly refused to extend his contract with the club which runs out very soon.

Barnieh was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar although he did not play a single minute but featured in Ghana's last preparatory game against Switzerland where he shone.

Hearts have tabled a new proposal before the player but he and his representatives have rejected it with a move away on the cards.

The club has been in talks with the player about extending his contract with them for a while but no agreement has been reached with reports claiming that the player has now decided against renewing his contract with Hearts.

Afriyie Barnieh was the subject of interest from teams abroad with some Scandinavian clubs the most interested but Hearts did not entertain any offers.

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, the former Ghana striker advised Barnieh not to be in a haste to leave Hearts amidst the contract stand-off.

“I rejected an offer from PSG in 2006 to complete a season at Hearts of Oak and I was the top scorer.

“I moved to Saudi Arabia for €2m the following year and had good offers from Europe. Afriyie Barnieh shouldn’t rush to leave Hearts of Oak,” Prince Tagoe said.

The forward joined Accra Hearts of Oak three seasons ago after passing trials with the club and has since gone on to become a fan's favourite.

He has been integral in Hearts of Oak recent rise helping the club win the Ghana Premier League title two season ago and also winning MTN FA Cup in two consecutive seasons among others.

Barnieh has earned call-ups to the Black Stars and was recently handed his Ghana debut in the 1-0 win against Nicaragua in Spain.

The Hearts forward also helped Ghana qualify for the CHAN tournament with the Black Galaxies for the first time in eight years.