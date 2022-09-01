2 hours ago

The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education has described as unacceptable a decision by their teachers to go on leave en bloc.

Members of all the 46 Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) gave an August 31 deadline for the government to pay them their full conditions of service.

The tutors said the government had failed to duly compensate them for working all year round without taking their compulsory vacation or off-season break, contrary to the provisions of the harmonised conditions of service for the colleges of education.

Though the action of the teachers is yet to be carried out per Citi News’ checks at the various colleges, the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education says the decision by the teachers will not be tolerated.

Dr. Emmanuel Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education, said, “we are asking them [not to take such action]. Let’s see those who have been working through the year and those who have had opportunities to rest.”

“If for instance, you teach just year three, then while year one and year two are on campus, you will be resting, so you cannot say that you haven’t rested,” Dr. Nyamekye said.

Dr. Nyamekye added that the conference will not hesitate to take stringent action against the teachers should they go ahead with their decision.

“When we recall you, and you refuse to come, then it means that you have vacated post. We have told them once you vacate your post, you know what the consequences are,” he warned.

Source: citifmonline