3 hours ago

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has sworn in its new executive council, with a renewed focus on professionalism, integrity, and member welfare.

The new leadership, led by President David Sitsofe Tamakloe, has pledged to implement sweeping reforms to restore the visibility, credibility, and sustainability of the private print and online media.

Commitment

In his inaugural address, David Tamakloe emphasized the importance of professionalism in the media industry.

He declared that “advertising is not charity; it is a value exchange” and promised to position PRINPAG members as professional partners rather than beggars in the media business ecosystem.

He also rejected “degrading chicken change (Soli) handouts” and called on journalists to prioritize dignity and professionalism over sensationalism and popularity.

Initiatives To Improve Member Welfare

To improve member welfare, Tamakloe announced the launch of the PRINPAG Foundation, a dedicated fund to support members and their families in times of need.

He also unveiled his personal commitment to a “Path to Reading” initiative to revive a culture of reading. These initiatives will be anchored on four pillars: empowerment, advertising growth, visibility, and integrity

New Executive Council

The new PRINPAG executive council is comprised of experienced professionals and they are:

– David Sitsofe Tamakloe (President)

– Michael Antwi (Vice President)

– Prince Kaunda (Organizing Secretary)

– Opare Djan (Public Relations and External Affairs Officer)

– Naana Aklerh Kubi I (Financial Secretary and Treasurer)

Challenges Ahead

The new leadership faces significant challenges, including the need to restore the visibility and credibility of Ghana’s private print and online media.

However, with a clear vision and commitment to professionalism, the new executive council is well-positioned to drive positive change in the industry.