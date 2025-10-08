3 hours ago

The Communications Director for Kwabena Agyepong’s presidential campaign, Paul Abdul Rahman Issah Dowuona, has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritise competence over financial inducements in choosing the party’s next flagbearer.

Speaking on Channel One’s Newsroom on Tuesday, October 7, Dowuona decried the increasing monetisation of internal party politics, calling it a “cancer” that must be removed from Ghana’s political system.

“One of the cancers that this campaign wants to uproot from the body politic in Ghana is the monetisation of politics. We’re just telling NPP delegates not to look at money. Look at who can deliver the job,” he said.

Dowuona stressed that the NPP needs fresh energy and unity to win the 2028 general elections, something he believes only Kwabena Agyepong can provide.

“Look at who can give NPP power in 2028. The NPP, as we say, needs rejuvenation. We need to change the way we do things. Kwabena Agyepong is the one who can do that. That is what we should look at."

“It’s power we want, look at the person who can bring the party together and ensure we get the power,” he stated.