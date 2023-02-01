48 minutes ago

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make the recovery of the National Economy a priority over the construction of the National Cathedral.

The Leader of the Party, Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, who made the call during an exclusive interview with the Daily Graphic also implored the President to refrain from using any state resources, or financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support the construction of the National Cathedral.

Dr Lartey opined that resorting to the IMF to bail Ghana with $3 billion to address the challenges confronting the national economy was critical, hence the need for the President to refrain from using any amount of the loan to support the construction of the National Cathedral.

He was also of the view that as individual Ghanaians, it was important to join hands to support the President to fulfil his campaign promise to God, but noted that “the construction process should not be rushed to affect the national interest”.

He noted, “So far as I am concerned, we can build the cathedral, but we need to take time and gradually build it. It should not necessarily be in the time of the President, We know he initiated it, so credit will go to him if it is completed, but for Christ’s sake, we should not rush to do it at this stage of our crawling economy”.

Deplorable economy

Dr Lartey noted: “At the moment, our economy is in deplorable state, so rushing to build the Cathedral at this stage will not be in our best interest. We need money to rebuild the economy to create the requisite jobs for the unemployed youth who have now become a big national security issue. By boosting the national economy to expand local industries and increased job opportunities, we can improve the standard of living of Ghanaians and create a serene atmosphere in Ghana.”

Recalling the genesis of the construction of the National Cathedral, Dr Lartey said it was a campaign promise by Nana Akufo-Addo to glorify God if he won the 2016 Presidential Election.

“The construction of the National Cathedral was the President’s commitment to God as part of his election campaign, but he also announced that the cathedral would not be financed by the state. However, it is gradually coming out that the state is financing the project,” he stated.

“As important as we are Christians and want to replicate what others have done, it is important for us to take our time to build. It should not be rushed. This is because at the moment, our economy is in a bad state, so rushing to build the cathedral at this stage will not be in our best interest,” Dr Lartey said.