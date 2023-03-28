1 hour ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has stressed the need for Members of Parliament to prioritise their health by undergoing regular medical checks.

This follows the death of the Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Philip Basoah.

The Speaker says the deceased lawmaker collapsed in Parliament on Friday and was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead early this morning.

”Let us prioritise our health. Regular checkups are very important. And I don’t need to remind us not to be stationed at a particular place for more than 2 hours. It is unhealthy.

“He came to Parliament, and he looked fit when he came in to vote and just collapsed, and here we are now.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin made the comments while announcing the death of the MP to the house.

The Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah has died aged 54.

He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

Source: citifmonline