Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of Asante Kotoko, has offered valuable advice to the newly unveiled head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The owner emphasized the significance of focusing on the team's development rather than solely pursuing championship titles.

Coach Ogum, aged 46, was officially introduced on a momentous Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium's Conference Room.

This marked his return to the club where he previously led them to victory in the Premier League during the 2021/22 season.

Addressing the assembled playing squad and technical staff at Manhyia ahead of the approaching 2023/24 football season, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II highlighted the importance of fostering team cohesion and cautioned against placing excessive emphasis on immediate trophy wins.

"Rather than being overly eager to win a cup with the Club, focus on building it. While winning a trophy would be commendable, I urge you not to rush for it," articulated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Acknowledging the potential pride of an African Cup victory, the owner reiterated his primary objective of ensuring the holistic growth of the club.

He pledged his unwavering support to Coach Ogum, guaranteeing the necessary backing for the club's advancement.

Furthermore, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II extended the coach's tenure for as long as needed, contingent upon the successful fulfillment of the mandate to enhance the club's progress.

This commitment also extended to the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

As Asante Kotoko prepares to embark on their pre-season preparations in Beposo, anticipation grows for the forthcoming season set to kick off in September.

The team's opening fixture is slated to be a home game against Heart of Lions at the iconic Baba Yara Stadium.