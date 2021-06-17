27 minutes ago

Mozambique's justice ministry has suspended the entire management of a women's prison after the country’s anti-corruption body found that inmates were being forced into prostitution.

The Centre for Public Integrity (CIP) had revealed that for years prisoners from Ndlavela Women's Penitentiary in the capital, Maputo, had been taken to nearby guest houses to work as prostitutes for wealthy clients.

The victims said if they refused to comply they were beaten or punished with hard labour.

Justice Minister Helena Kidha will now head an inquiry into what happened.

The CIP's revelations have shocked many here and people have welcomed the proposed inquiry.

Source: peacefmonline.com