20 minutes ago

A 45-year-old herdsman, Abdullai Yaro is battling for his life at the St. Luke Hospital in Kasei in the Ejura-Sekyeredumasi Municipality of the Ashanti region.

This was after a senior police officer allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

The victim is said to have sustained deep cuts all over his body, including his head.

The tragic incident occurred at Ejura-Nkwanta after the officer accused the victim of allowing his cattle to destroy his maize farm.

But some residents told Adom News the police officer has no farm near where the cattle went grazing.

In an interview on Adom News, Abdullai Yaro said the police officer attacked him when he was leading his cattle to graze.

He noted that, the angry police officer claim the cattle had destroyed his maize farm, an allegation he vehemently denied.

Abdullai Yaro indicated that, the police officer attacked him with pepper spray and followed it up with the cutlass.

He said but for the intervention of residents, he would have died. They rushed to St. Luke hospital for medical attention.

Wife of the victim, Bintu Abdullai said her husband is innocent of the allegations levelled against him by the police officer.

She also denied claims that, her husband pulled a weapon first before the officer overpowered him and attacked with the cutlass.

Bintu is demanding justice for her innocent husband who is currently nursing his wounds.

Meanwhile, tempers are very high in the Ejuar-Nkwanta community over the incident with some residents threatening to take action if justice is not served.