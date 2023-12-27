21 hours ago

Leaders Northern Ladies hope to end the first round of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League on a sound footing when they come up against Prisons Ladies at Aliu Mahama stadium. Newbies, Fosu Royal Ladies will travel to Kumasi to play Ashtown Ladies whilst Supreme Ladies and Dreamz Ladies face each other in the Kumasi derby.

NORTHERN LADIES VRS PRISONS LADIES

Northern Zone leaders Northern Ladies will host Prisons Ladies FC at the Aliu Mahama sports stadium on Thursday. Prisons Ladies go into the match with a lot of confidence after putting up a brilliant performance in their last game in Tamale. After playing 7 games in the ongoing League, Northern Ladies are top of the log with 18 points – three points ahead of champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies who have two games in hand. Prison Ladies are bottom of the table with 6 points Prisons Ladies are bottom of the Northern Zone table with 6 points – after one win, three draws and three defeats in eight Premier League games. Victory for Prisons Ladies will push them out of the relegation zone while, Northern Ladies aim to extend their lead at the top of the table.

ASHTOWN LADIES VRS FOSU ROYAL LADIES

The Bantama Astro turf will host the game between Ashtown Ladies and Fosu Royal Ladies Saturday. The Kumasi based club will be looking forward to end the first round with victory after going winless in three outings. Fosu Royal Ladies on the other hand have been very impressive after gaining promotion to the top flight this season. The newbies go into the game fully prepared for an upset after losing heavily to Northern Ladies in their own backyard.

SUPREME LADIES VRS DREAMZ LADIES

Supreme Ladies and Dreamz Ladies will clash in the Kumasi derby at Bantama Astro turf. Supreme Ladies are on a good run of form after winning their last two games - scoring 6 goals and conceding none in the process. They go into this fixture with the aim of extending their winning streak with Dreamz Ladies going through a patchy run of form in the ongoing League. Matches between these teams have been pulsating and thrilling to watch.

PEARLPIA LADIES VRS TAMALE SUPER LADIES

Relegation threatened Pearlpia Ladies will host city rivals Tamale Super Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in an epic Matchday 9 encounter. Pearlpia Ladies have been poor this term after winning only once this season. The Tamale side have suffered three defeats and drawn four matches. Pearlpia Ladies are third from bottom with 7 points and will look to avoid defeat against Tamale Super Ladies in the upcoming derby in other to move out of the relegation zone. Local derbies are difficult to predict but if history is anything to go by, Pearlpia Ladies stands the chance to win the game.

Northern Zone Fixtures: