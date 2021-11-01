1 hour ago

The government has put in place significant systems to address the phenomenon of climate change in Ghana, that is according to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the government, among other things, is looking at a $200 million development green fund as part of these efforts, adding that the fund will be private-sector driven and will come to complement the government’s efforts.

He made this known at the COP 26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

“We have introduced major policy interventions that have developments on climate projection imperatives… Additionally, I have established an advisory group of prominent private sector Chief Executives who are setting up a $100 million SDG delivery fund and $200 million green fund to complement government efforts in tackling climate change and the implementation of the SDGs.”

The COP 26 which commenced yesterday, October 31, is expected to end on November 12, 2021.

Dr. Kweku Afriyie, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation at an earlier event indicated that Ghana’s key propositions for the global meeting are to seek funding to implement its climate change adaptation measures, negotiate for an alternative to the 2030 fossil to renewable energy transition agenda, and push for the conclusion of the discussions that deal with carbon trading.

He added that Ghana’s participation in the conference will enable the country to contribute to global discussions on climate change, and showcase national efforts at mitigating and adapting to its impact.