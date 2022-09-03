57 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) on Friday, 2nd September at the launch of 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League named prize monies teams who place in the first three will take home.

After more than four years without a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League, betting firm betPawa came on board this year with the GFA announcing a deal in August this year.

The winner of the Ghana Premier League will take home GHC300,000 as prize money with 40 goal medals while the first runner-up will pocket GH200,000, 40 silver medals with the second runner up also getting GHC80,000 and 40 bronze medals.

Since 2018, the Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsor but the betting firm has decided to stump up $ 6 million for the next three years.

The partnership between betPawa and the Ghana Football Association is aimed at properly marketing and positioning the elite league to become an African phenomenon as one of the most successful and attractive leagues on the continent.

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is set to commence on Friday, 9th September, 2022.