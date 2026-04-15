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Producer price inflation in Ghana edged up slightly to 1.5 percent in March 2026, reflecting a modest increase in the cost of goods and services at the factory gate.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, this marks a 0.1 percentage point rise from the 1.4 percent recorded in February, signalling a mild uptick in producer-level price pressures.

On a month-on-month basis, however, producer prices rose by 0.7 percent in March, slowing from the 1.3 percent increase recorded in February.

Mixed sector performance

The marginal increase in inflation was driven by varied trends across major sectors of the economy.

The mining and quarrying sector, which carries the largest weight in the index, recorded a slight decline in inflation to 3.9 percent, down from 4.1 percent in February.

Manufacturing, accounting for about 35 percent of the index, remained in negative territory but showed some improvement, with inflation rising from -2.9 percent to -2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, utilities continued to face strong price pressures. Inflation for electricity and gas stood at 13.6 percent, while water supply and waste management recorded 9.9 percent.

In contrast, transport and storage experienced sharper price declines, with inflation dropping to -9.8 percent. Accommodation and food services also remained negative at -9.4 percent.

Price pressures remain subdued

Despite the slight increase, producer inflation remains significantly lower than levels recorded a year earlier, when it was more than 20 percentage points higher—an indication of easing cost pressures along the production chain.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 280.3 in March, up from 278.4 in February.

Implications for businesses and policy

The relatively low inflation environment provides some relief for businesses, particularly those reliant on industrial inputs, as it supports more predictable cost structures and planning.

However, the modest monthly increase points to emerging short-term pressures, suggesting the need for cautious pricing strategies to sustain demand.

For policymakers, declining transport-related prices may improve competitiveness, while attention is likely to remain on maintaining fuel price stability and improving logistics efficiency.

Overall, the data reflects a broadly stable producer price environment, with lingering cost pressures in utilities and signs of gradual recovery in the manufacturing sector.