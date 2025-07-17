2 hours ago

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is calling on businesses to move beyond simple price adjustments and adopt innovative strategies in response to continued declines in producer costs.

According to the latest Producer Price Index (PPI) report, year-on-year producer inflation dropped to 5.9% in June 2025, down significantly from 10.1% in May. This marks the lowest level of producer inflation since November 2023. On a month-to-month basis, producer prices also saw a 1.4% decline, indicating a drop in the average prices producers received for goods and services.

In a statement, the GSS emphasized that the ongoing cost reductions present both challenges and opportunities for businesses. “Falling costs bring opportunity, but tighter margins too,” the Service noted. “It’s time to rethink pricing models and explore innovative ways to remain competitive. Adjusting prices alone is not enough.”

The most notable declines were recorded in the transport and hospitality sectors. Transport services saw inflation fall further to -7.0%, while prices in accommodation and food services reversed sharply—from a 6.5% increase to a 2.7% decline.

The GSS also directed messages to key stakeholders:



To policymakers: “Now is the time to solidify economic stability. Support production with targeted incentives, drive demand, and safeguard jobs to maintain momentum.”



To consumers: “Keep an eye on retail prices. If producer costs are dropping, retail prices should follow—assuming other factors remain constant. Shop wisely, question excessive markups, and support businesses that pass cost savings onto consumers.”

Despite the drop in factory gate prices, the GSS warned that the real test lies in whether these cost reductions will be felt by ordinary Ghanaians.

As producer inflation continues to ease, the Service is encouraging businesses to shift their mindset—focusing not only on passing along savings but also on embracing smarter pricing strategies and long-term innovation to remain resilient in a changing economy.