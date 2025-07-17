Ghana’s Producer Price Inflation (PPI) dropped sharply to 5.9% in June 2025, marking the lowest level recorded since November 2023, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The June figure represents a 4.2 percentage point decrease from the 10.2% recorded in May 2025 and a significant 19.7 percentage point decline compared to June 2024. This marks the fifth consecutive month of disinflation.

On a month-on-month basis, the data revealed a producer price deflation of 1.4%, indicating that the average prices producers received in June were lower than those in May.

The sharp decline was largely attributed to major price reductions in the country’s two most influential sectors:



Mining and Quarrying, which carries the highest PPI weight of 43.7%, saw inflation drop from 13.7% in May to 6.5% in June.



Manufacturing, which accounts for 35% of the PPI basket, recorded a decline from 9.8% to 7.6% over the same period.

Other sectors also saw notable changes. The Transport sector experienced deeper deflation, falling from -4.8% in May to -7.0% in June. Similarly, the Hotels and Restaurants sub-sector posted a sharp reversal, moving from +6.5% in May to -2.7% in June—a 9.2 percentage point drop.

The GSS noted that if producers pass on these falling input costs, consumers may soon benefit from lower prices in areas such as transportation, food services, and travel.