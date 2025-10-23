43 minutes ago

Ghana’s year-on-year producer price inflation (PPI) for all goods and services reached 3.2% in September 2025, marking a 0.2 percentage point increase from the 3.0% recorded in August 2025, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Despite the uptick, the figure represents a significant decline of 27.3 percentage points compared to the 30.5% rate recorded in September 2024, reflecting a major easing of producer price pressures over the past year.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 0.9% between August and September 2025, indicating a modest increase in prices received by producers for goods and services during the period.

The Mining and Quarrying sector, which carries the largest weight of 43.7%, saw its inflation rise slightly from 4.9% in August to 5.0% in September 2025.

The Manufacturing sector, accounting for 35% of the PPI basket, also recorded a marginal increase from 1.6% to 1.7%.

Meanwhile, the Transport and Storage sector continued to experience deflation, with prices falling by 8.2% in September, compared to a decline of 8.0% in August 2025.

In its report, the GSS urged businesses to cut waste, improve efficiency, and reinvest savings in technology and workforce development to strengthen competitiveness.

It encouraged firms to turn inflation pressures into productivity gains rather than passing costs to consumers.

The Service also advised the government to focus on targeted tax relief, addressing energy and transport bottlenecks, and strengthening local supply chains to make production cheaper and more efficient.

For households and consumers, the GSS recommended comparing prices, making informed purchases, and supporting businesses that pass cost savings to customers.

“Spend with intention to stretch income and reward fair pricing,” the report concluded.