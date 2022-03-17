4 hours ago

Prof Stephen Adei has urged the government to review its flagship Free Senior High School policy.

Speaking on Joy News, the economist and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission stated that the flagship programme has stretched the already impacted economy seeing that government allocates about GHC7.5 billion every year to the programme.

Prof Adei explained, “We have to look at it again. I think that there are certain schools which we should make autonomous and fee-paying and people will go there, but then make sure there are good community schools for everybody else. So, the Achimotas and the Wey Gey Heys, which people want their children to go, let them pay.”

“Only a small proportion of the poor come to Achimota, let the rich go there and pay. Use the Achimota funds to have very good schools in every district so that they can be there and don’t have to travel. They just come from the villages,” he added.

The Former Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority believes quality education can be achieved when this is done.

Source: Ghanaweb