59 minutes ago

An NDC Communicator, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe has taken the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to the cleaners for saying ex-President John Dramani Mahama is not fit to run the country again, suggesting the old professor was pursuing a 'stomach agenda'.

While speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Monday, Professor Stephen Adei had stated that Mr. Mahama lacks the full leadership characteristics to run the nation explaining that it won't be in the nation's interest if the NDC flagbearer is given the nod to man the affairs of the country, again.

But Lawyer TamAkloe, in a swift reply, suggested that the old Professor was guided by his selfish interest in saying the things he said about ex-President Mahama and the opposition party by virtue of the many juicy positions he holds in the Akufo-Addo government.

The NDC communicator took his Facebook saying "I can understand Prof Stephen Adei" explaining that "under Mr Akufo-Addo, he is the rep of Mr Akufo-Addo on the Judicial Council".

He added "I see him a lot when he comes to the New Court Complex for Judicial Council meetings".

The legal practitioner also mentioned Prof. Adei's position as "the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) appointed by Mr Akufo-Addo".

Lawyer Tamekloe also cited how the ex-GIMPA Rector "is the Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority appointed by Mr Akufo-Addo" while serving "on the advisory board of the Ministry of Finance" at the same time.

To the NDC communicator, Mr Mahama's victory will be mean an end to all these lucrative appointments held by the Professor in the Akufo-Addo government, therefore, he will naturally kick against an NDC victory and a return of President Mahama.

He asked "you want Mahama to come, so he will lose all these opportunities?"

Prof. Adei, had said he stands by his statement made on the October 2016 to that effect, adding electing Mr Mahama for another term will spell doom for the country.

"John Dramani Mahama today, as he was then does not have the full complement of leadership competencies be it on vision, strategic thinking, selecting and leading a team, curbing the menace of corruption or prosecuting a credible development agenda," he said.

"In our democracy, we will have to believe with people's choice but Ghana will be the worse off is Mahama ever becomes a President again I think. The NDC did a disservice in failing him as a one-term Presidential candidate who can serve only four years" he argued.

Prof Adei further noted that there are more capable candidates in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who would perform better than Mahama.

"Ghana's politics does not always produce the best candidate but those who monecracy and propaganda favour," he said, Monday.

Mr Mahama recently outdoored Prof Naana Jana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 election.

His choice has been followed by criticism and praise so far.

Commenting on her choice, he argued that the track record of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not enough grounds for her to hold the office of the Vice-President.

According to him, her being a former Vice-Chancellor and Education Minister is essential but isn't enough to measure her leadership skills.

"It is not sufficient criteria for success in that high office. It is a total national development management job," he said.

Source: The Herald