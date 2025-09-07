4 hours ago

Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Department of Political Science, Prof. Alidu Mahama Seidu, has emerged victorious in the Tamale Central parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He secured 840 votes, defeating 11 other aspirants, including three women, in what was described as a highly competitive contest.

The primary, held at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, was organized to elect a successor to the late MP, Alhaji Murtala Muhammed, who tragically died in a helicopter crash alongside seven others.

Prof. Seidu’s commanding win was met with warm applause from his contenders, who congratulated him as Electoral Commission officials confirmed the results, with over 800 ballots cast in his favour.

With this victory, he will represent the NDC in the upcoming parliamentary elections for Tamale Central.